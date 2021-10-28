Public transportation services in Holguin to began this Monday

This Monday, October 25, begins the gradual reestablishment of public transportation services in Holguin, as announced in the radio program Al corriente by the sector's delegate in the territory, Rene Rodriguez Morales. For this, the situation of the province with Covid-19, the technical condition of the vehicles and the availability of fuel were taken into account.

The time limitations for mobility, the circulation permit within the perimeters of the province are eliminated, and the control points at the entrance and exit of the municipalities are disactivated, except for those that need to be maintained.

The executive clarified that the urban service routes in the capital city will be gradually incorporated.

The service of tricycles is also reestablished, prioritizing those in hospitals, as well as those of the private sector (bicycle cabs, motorcycles, cars, panels, trucks), except those that have not updated the technical revision.

This Monday, the popular inspectors will also be incorporated in the bus stops with the highest flow within the capital municipality, with the obligation for the state means to pick up passengers, but with their particularities; since the light means will only be able to pick up passengers as long as they are not transporting a child or an elderly person.

Rodriguez Morales explained that the service of the internal routes of the municipalities will be opened according to the considerations of each Temporary Group, and the inter-municipal service is scheduled to start on November 1st, when the national buses will also start.

From Holguín, five of the 17 planned routes are initially planned, which can be booked from November 25. "Holguín-Havana will have two daily departures; Cienfuegos on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; Santa Clara and Santiago de Cuba via Bayamo on alternate days, and the Moa-Havana itinerary with two weekly frequencies".

On the other hand, the national train will start running every four days starting on November 3, departing from Havana and returning on November 4 from the Cuban City of Parks.

According to the transport delegate, public health services, medical shifts, hemodialysis patients, as well as support for the transportation of confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19, will be maintained on an operational basis in each territory.

Also, national circulation permits are eliminated, restrictions at provincial access control points are deactivated and territorial transportation services involving more than one province (interprovincial services) are reestablished.

In addition, interprovincial boarding points are reestablished and national transportations of private carriers are authorized, complying with the sanitary protocols in force and approved prices.

Meanwhile, as from November 7, transfers with institutional isolation are suspended for travelers arriving via airport, and passengers and luggage may be picked up by their own means at these facilities.