Cuban caravan against the blockade travels along the Havana coastline 

A caravan for life is touring Havana's Malecon today in condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained for more than 60 years against Cuba.

The Young Communist League of Cuba (UJC) called this Saturday for a caravan in the Cuban capital against the U.S. blockade to join the world days of solidarity with the island, which takes place this weekend.

In addition to expressing their gratitude for the expressions of support from dozens of countries against Washington's siege, the UJC and the José Martí Pioneers Organization are celebrating with this initiative their upcoming founding anniversaries to be celebrated on April 4.

The Young Communist League (UJC) together with its Youth Movements and Student Organizations in Havana called on all the people of the capital to participate this March 28 from 10:00 a.m. in a caravan against the blockade.



According to the text, the initiative celebrates the founding anniversaries of the UJC and the José Martí Pioneers Organization, and also thanks the gesture of solidarity of friends from other countries who have raised their voices to defend Cuba, because "the fight for what is just unites us".



The caravan left from the floating dock in Old Havana to the Torreon de la Chorrera, made up of young people and people of different ages on foot, on bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, cars, cocotaxis, bicitaxis.



So join us to demand the end of the blockade in this hard and challenging year that we have lived. From social networks also support this idea with the tags #NoMásBloqueo, #UnblockCuba, #CubaVsBloqueo, #PuentesDeAmor, #PorLaFamilia and #SomosUno, expresses the call of the UJC.



The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for more than 60 years by U.S. administrations on Cuba has a genocidal character. It has been and is an absurd policy against our people, affirms the UJC.



Cuban television broadcasts live the march of the caravan along the Havana coastline, an impressive panorama in which Cuban flags carried by hundreds of people demanding Washington to end the blockade against the Caribbean nation stood out.

With information from ACN