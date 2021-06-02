Cuba celebrates Children's Day amidst Covid-19 confrontation

Cuba is celebrating International Children's Day this Tuesday, June 1st, in the midst of the fight against Covid-19, during which it is paying special attention to children under the age of 18 suffering from the disease.

The president of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently pointed out that children are the most precious thing in existence and assured that the health system is fully committed to caring for the paediatric population in the face of the pandemic.

The president urged families to provide them with greater protection by complying with health measures to prevent the number of infections from continuing to rise, particularly in the earliest stages of life.

Díaz-Canel made reference to these issues during a meeting with national scientists, who are closely monitoring infants convalescing from Covid-19, for the study and treatment of both physical and psychological sequelae.

On several occasions, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has maintained that his country's government is committed to the rights of children, their well-being and full development.

The protection of children on the Antillean island is a task of the first order, which is revealed in the priority given to programmes related to this population group.

An example of this is that despite the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, no resources are spared for health and education services.

In this regard, results such as the infant mortality rate stand out, which at the end of 2020 was 4.9 per thousand live births, placing the Caribbean nation among the States with the best indicators in this area.

In addition, the National Immunisation Programme guarantees almost 100 per cent vaccination coverage, including vaccines against 13 diseases, including six that have been eradicated.

In education, more than 99 per cent of children under six years of age are enrolled in the Cuban education system, which enjoys international prestige.

Cuba is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Constitution establishes the best interests of minors in decisions and acts that concern them, as well as protecting them from all types of violence.

(With information from Prensa Latina)