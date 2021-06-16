Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Real Audio

New Central Bank decisions on cash in Cuban convertible pesos

Pin It

cuc cup. f RHCFollowing the approval by the Council of State of a decree-law to extend for 180 days the deadline for individuals to go to selected bank branches to exchange convertible pesos (CUC) for Cuban pesos (CUP), the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) announced decisions related to the use of cash and the population's bank accounts in CUCs.

According to information published on the BCC's website, it was decided to extend until December 30, 2021, the exchange of cash in convertible pesos held by the population.

In addition, the BCC extended the validity of savings bank accounts, fixed-term deposits, and certificates of deposit in convertible pesos held by citizens until the same date.

During this term, holders may decide whether to convert the account to Cuban pesos or opt for a foreign currency deposit certificate, according to the conditions established for this new product.

The BCC publication ratified that, as of July 1, stores or commercial establishments will not accept cash in CUC. / RHC.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • New Central Bank decisions on cash in Cuban convertible pesos

    Following the approval by the Council of State of a decree-law to extend for 180 days the deadline for individuals to go to selected bank branches to exchange convertible pesos (CUC) for Cuban pesos (CUP), the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) announced decisions related to the use of cash and the population's bank accounts in CUCs.

  • Continuity of studies in special education prioritized in Holguín

    In view of the suspension of classroom activities, special education in the province of Holguin prioritizes family orientation as one of the facilities for the continuity of studies of the more than three thousand students incorporated into that education system in the eastern territory, in the midst of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Association of Cuban Residents in Toronto sends medical donation to Holguín

    The 'Juan Gualberto Gómez' Cuban Residents' Association in Toronto, Canada, made a donation of medical supplies to health institutions in the province of Holguín this Saturday, for the prevention and control of Covid-19.

  • Half a million fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cuba

    The total number of Cubans who have already received at least one dose of our vaccine candidates against Covid-19 is, at the end of June 11, 2021, one million 930 thousand 901 people, according to the official report of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

  • Maceo and Che, two titans of the revolutionary struggle

    Every June 14 I write a few lines to pay tribute to two titans of the revolutionary struggle: Major General of the Cuban Liberation Army Antonio Maceo Grajales and Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, the Bronze Titan and the Heroic Guerrilla.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.