Cuba calm while social networks promote confrontation from the U.S.

Cuba lived this Monday in calm while false information about an alleged social outbreak appeared on social networks, and messages were promoted to encourage the people to confrontation.

Different profiles on Facebook speak of 'popular uprisings' in various parts of the Caribbean nation, which was denied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez.

The foreign minister denied that there were riots in the country and denounced the complicity of transnational companies and digital platforms in the communication campaign against the archipelago, which even violate their own community rules and 'spread messages of hate and lies'.

In view of the announcements from some accounts on the networks, which speak of demonstrations in Old Havana and other places in the capital, also journalists of the Juventud Rebelde newspaper and other users made videos in which the tranquility that reigns in the streets can be appreciated.

Some of the reports of false information are linked to users who claim to be residents of Houston, Texas, from where they report incidents in the archipelago.

One of these profiles claimed that the municipality of Minas, in the province of Camagüey (center), was 'in the streets', as well as Old Havana.

Meanwhile, another person also from the United States stated that there were protests in Cardenas (Matanzas), but that the videos related to that event were not available due to Internet outages.

His report, which also referred to an alleged police repression of those gathered, was denied by other users from the town in question, who commented on the publication.

'Cuba is in total calm,' the Cuban foreign minister emphasized on his Twitter account, adding that the Caribbean nation is celebrating a holiday on July 26, the 68th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, led by Fidel Castro.

It is false that there are disturbances as it is now lied in the networks', insisted the head of Cuban diplomacy, adding that the transnationals and Internet platforms are accomplices of these attacks on the country.

Monday has been marked by the realization of productive activities throughout the national territory, as a sign of support to the government proposal to work all Cubans together to solve the problems faced by the Antillean island.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero accompanied young people who joined food production activities in different parts of the capital.

(With information from Prensa Latina)