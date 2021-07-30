Minister of Domestic Trade informs on distribution and other details of food modules and donations

Cuba's Ministry of Domestic Trade is preparing the free delivery of a food module for the population, which comes from donations made by different countries and institutions, sources from the agency informed on Wednesday.

In a press conference, the head of the Ministry, Betsy Díaz, thanked the solidarity that made possible the granting of this aid to Cuban families, in the midst of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, and the world crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The minister said that they will mainly distribute rice, pasta, grains and sugar, in addition to other items that will be different in each province, among which are oil, milk, wheat flour and canned meat and fish.



In all cases, the delivery will be made free of charge to the citizens, remarked Díaz, who also stated that the process will be gradual and transparent.



Cuba recently received two planes from Russia with more than 80 tons of food, medicines and medical supplies, while Mexico announced the departure of two ships with aid for the Caribbean nation, and Nicaragua and Bolivia reported shipments from their territories.



These actions are part of an international campaign of solidarity with the Antillean island in the midst of the difficult situation the country is going through, which is opposed to the campaign of hatred and incitement to violence promoted by the United States, denounced by Cuban authorities.



