Fidel Castro forged an emancipatory work, President of Cuba tweeted

The historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro 'forged an emancipatory work, established a hope for humanity,' President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudes tweeted.

The president paid tribute on Twitter to one of the most transcendental political figures of the 20th century on the 95th anniversary of his birth.

'He resolutely and undefeatedly faced imperialism and grew with his people and their Revolution,' he added.

Diaz-Canel commented that Fidel Castro was the best disciple of the Apostle José Martí, for which 'he learned and integrated into his daily conduct the maxim that 'doing is the best way of saying'.'

'Thus he survived his work, he thought, organized the Revolution, led it, fought, triumphed,' the President added.

Díaz-Canel shared on Twitter moments he had with the Fidel Castro and expressed his admiration for his work.

'That a country blocked to perverse limits has developed 5 vaccine candidates, considering producing enough doses to immunize its entire population is more than a light at the end of the tunnel,' he stated.

