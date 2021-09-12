Cuba will continue to prioritize the health of the population after the gradual opening of its borders

After the gradual opening of its borders as of November 15, Cuba will continue to prioritize the health of the population, said Maria del Carmen Orellana, first deputy minister of Tourism.

The head of the delegation of the largest of the Antilles participating in the 27th edition of the International Tourism Fair Leisure, explained to Prensa Latina that the new measures announced by the Ministry of Tourism, referring to the relaxation of the hygienic-sanitary protocols for the arrival of travelers to the country, were not based on a decision taken lightly.



It has been analyzed by scientists, doctors and authorities of the Ministries of Public Health, Transport and Tourism of Cuba, said Orellana.



He pointed out that the country will open its borders gradually in mid-November, taking into account the progress in the vaccination process and the proven effectiveness of the immunization campaign.



He also drew attention to the national outlook that more than 90 percent of the entire Cuban population will complete their vaccination schedules in that month.



We decided to welcome tourists because of what it means for the national economy to move forward, and the announcement was made now so that tour operators can get ready and start their sales, he commented.

On the importance of Russian tourism for Cuba, he recalled that since 2017 vacationers from the Eurasian nation began to play an important role in the levels of visitor arrivals to the Island.



He noted that with the opening of Cayo Coco and Varadero, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian tourism became the main source market and this year more than 100,000 visitors have been received from that destination.



Orellana stressed that Cuba participates in the Moscow fair to demonstrate and give confidence to Russian tour operators, tourism and travel agents and to let them know that they can continue to count on the country.



Regarding the possibility of opening new destinations to the national territory with the November opening, the official pointed out that the decision to open the borders implies that mobility will be allowed.



Other excursions may be opened, not only those sold in Varadero and Cayo Coco, and little by little we will continue to make the measures more flexible and increase tourism activities, she said.



The First Deputy Minister of Tourism commented that during the pandemic stage, the country renovated its tourist facilities and designed more innovative products, taking into account Cuba's culture, history and heritage.



She emphasized that tourism will move forward without abandoning the sanitary and epidemiological protocols established for all facilities, and medical services will be maintained 24 hours a day, with a follow-up of travelers.



We are looking for technology to detect any symptom and to be able to act in time, we will maintain the isolation of the people we detect with problems, whose health could be endangered by the contagion, he declared.



Orellana assured that the main objective is to provide visitors with an increasingly safer country and to preserve the health of the Cuban people.



With information from ACN



