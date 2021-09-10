Dutch company donates medical supplies to the Guillermo Luis Hernández Hospital in Moa.

The Dutch company Nirint Shipping joined this Friday foreign organizations and countries that extend solidarity ties to Cuba, with a donation of medical supplies to a health institution in the province of Holguin

A first batch of syringes and protective equipment arrived at the Guillermo Luis Hernández hospital, located in the Holguín municipality of Moa, while 900 rapid tests for the diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are expected to arrive in the next few days.

The director of Public Health in that territory of eastern Cuba, Beatriz Heredia, thanked the help of that shipping company, based in the Netherlands, which, in this way, contributes to the confrontation of Covid-19 in Moa, one of the most affected in Holguin.

For his part, Julio César Chávez, Nirint's representative in eastern Cuba, explained that in view of the tense situation at the national level, they decided to materialize this contribution, valued at some 45,220 euros, with 150,000 gloves, 50,000 masks and 500,000 syringes with needles.

The shipping company has been present in Cuba for approximately two decades, with contracts related to the nickel industry in Moa and the transportation of supplies for other companies in the country.

In 2020, the entity together with other companies and associations of the European nation sent to the island a container with medical supplies to support the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The province of Holguin, some 700 kilometers east of Havana, has been experiencing one of the most complex stages of the pandemic in recent months, with more than 5,600 positive cases of the virus in September.

(With information from Prensa Latina)