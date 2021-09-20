Cuba works to solve power plant breakdowns

Cuba is working uninterruptedly today on the solution of breakdowns and maintenance to recover the power generation capacity and operating reserve in the country's eight thermoelectric power plants.

This was confirmed this Thursday by executives of the Ministry of Energy and Mining when reporting to the population about the impact it has had on the national electricity service since last June 21, caused by the low availability of power generation.

The head of the ministry, Liván Arronte, explained that financial limitations caused by the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and the Covid-19 have hindered the execution of overall and partial maintenance in the plants, as well as of important investments.

He explained that the impact on the national electrical energy system is due to the impossibility of acquiring materials, supplies and spare parts for the generating units and the fuel oil and diesel distribution engines, with a decrease in their technical performance.

Arronte assured that this sector is a priority in the country and part of the scarce financial resources available is allocated to this, amid many needs to keep the service and buy the fuels the plants demand.

Faced with this situation, he called for a rational and efficient use of electricity in the face of the impact of the United States blockade, which makes it impossible to have all the necessary financing, and forces to the refusal of many international suppliers to carry out commercial transactions.

'In the context of all the situation the country is experiencing, in which you have to buy medicine and food, there is also fuel and generation, which have a significant impact on the economy. Of the scarce resources available, money is also put into it', he said.