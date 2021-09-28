Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Miguel Diaz-Canel congrats largest mass organization of Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba's largest mass organization, which are celebrating their 61st anniversary on Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote that the CDRs are present in every block, as promoters of the Revolution.

Diaz-Canel underscored the role played by that mass organization in 'times of unity, solidarity, participation.'

He noted that the Caribbean nation is undergoing a process of transformation and praised the work done by CDR National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez, who awarded the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba for merits achieved in the fight against terrorism and unjust imprisonment in the United States.

