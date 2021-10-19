Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Real Audio


Warning: "continue" targeting switch is equivalent to "break". Did you mean to use "continue 2"? in /mnt/public/plugins/system/helix3/core/classes/menu.php on line 89

- Cuban Communist Party to review from the ground levels

Pin It

The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will begin next November a review process to analyze the work of the organization at its ground levels and its direct link with the people, Granma newspaper reported today.

Debates of the assemblies will also focus on the functioning of their political and ideological work and their role in the economic development of the nation, the newspaper, official organ of the PCC, reported.

According to Joel Suárez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the political organization, this process is a continuity of the 8th Congress where fundamental pillars of action and of democratization in their ways of doing were defined.

All towards revitalizing the role of the militancy and carrying out that integration with the other structures and organizations, in order to analyze realities, but tempered to the peculiarities of each territory, he explained.

For her part, Emilia Acuña, vice-chief of the Organization and Cadres Department of the PCC Central Committee, reported that discussions of the guidelines, together with the renewal or ratification of mandates, will take place in municipal and district committees between November and December this year.

In provincial structures these debates will take place between January and February 2022, she pointed out.

She also stressed that although these assemblies will be held with attendance limits, due to Covid-19, the entire militancy will be represented by the general secretaries, the members of candidacy projects, the current members of committees in the different levels, as well as by other selected militants.

The meetings, she said, will foster debate, to review what has been done and what is missing, in 'an analysis that resembles the people, their problems and concerns, what happens in our society', as a concrete continuity of the Congress.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cuba celebrates World Ballet Day

    Greetings the World Ballet Day, celebrated today from on-line stage, Cuban Maître de ballet Ana Leyte will give a master class presented by director of the Cuban National Ballet, Viengsay Valdés

  • - Cuban Communist Party to review from the ground levels

    The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will begin next November a review process to analyze the work of the organization at its ground levels and its direct link with the people, Granma newspaper reported today.

  • Preliminary draft of the Cuban family code strengthens the defend of the human rights

    Cuba, in line with the international conventions, the Preliminary Draft of the Code of Families strengthens the country's will to ensure the rights of children and adolescents and people with disabilities and to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

  • Tense epidemiological situation in the municipality of Banes, north of Holguín

    The epidemiological situation is very tense in the municipality of Banes, north of the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, whose numbers are growing in a day that marked 46 positive cases and nearly 500 admissions, indicating that today the complexity is absolute and the spread of the virus extends throughout the territory.

  • Boca de Samá: peace, love and memory

    The coastal community of Boca de Samá is a paradisiacal place, impressive for its beauty, to which one arrives overcoming about 70 kilometers towards the North of Holguín, passing by Guardalavaca; and after a small elevation, the small hamlet is shown, escorted by the wide sea, that penetrates that terroir belonging to the municipality of Banes.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.