Tuesday, 09 November 2021

Cuban president congratulates the Nicaraguans on election results

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated the people of Nicaragua, as well as Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, on the results of their national election.

In a message he posted on Twitter, the Cuban President pointed out that the said outcome were a demonstration of sovereignty and civility in the face of the cruel media campaign they are suffering.

“You will always have Cuba's support,” Díaz-Canel wrote.

This Sunday, November 7, more than four million Nicaraguans over 16 years of age exercised their right to vote and elected the presidential formula that will head the Executive Power during the 2022-2027 period in that nation.

According to a Telesur report, with 49.25% of the votes already counted, incumbent president Daniel Ortega, who ran for reelection, has 74.99% of the votes.

