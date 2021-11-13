Cuba advocates for strengthening international legal cooperation in trade and foreign investment matters

A fruitful exchange of the Minister of Culture of Cuba, Alpidio Alonso Grau, with the different institutions of the sector in the province of Holguin, took place this Tuesday in the Provincial Library Alex Urquiola. In the meeting, Rachel García Heredia, Provincial Director of Culture, explained the work developed during these almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which the schools of artistic education became isolation centers, the work of the instructors and cultural promoters as messengers, the use of social networks and online transmissions to continue developing the cultural events and as a space of creation of the Holguin artists. Meanwhile, the work in the neighborhoods, the attention to the amateur movement, the relationship of art instructors with the community, are some of the topics of the debate. In this sense, Eduardo Ávila Rumayor, director of Casa de Iberoamérica, pointed out that we are losing an incredible opportunity to transform culture in the community based on cultural potentialities and the transformation not only of the environment but also of minds. For his part, the Minister recognized the cultural work in these two years of pandemic, the work in social networks, streaming transmissions, interventions in vaccination centers, as strengths of cultural work in this difficult stage of the pandemic, during which the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the U.S. government also intensified and deepened the cultural war of imperialism against the Cuban Revolution. Regarding the latter, the head of the sector said: "I ratify it and I would like to establish in the first place the concept that the cultural sector is a mostly revolutionary sector, a follower of our socialist process and most of our artists, the vast majority, defend the socialist social project". Permanent dialogue with writers and artists, participation, training of different audiences, turning cultural institutions into a quality reference, including neighborhoods in cultural programming are some of the tasks on which we must continue working in the sector. Carlos Alvarez Mayo, head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, reiterated the confidence in the artists of Holguin and the unity of action of the institutions, as well as the constant accompaniment of the authorities of the territory to the cultural sector. This exchange is part of the official visit of the Minister of the sector to the territory, which will also include dialogues with artists and intellectuals of the Saiz Brothers Association (AHS) and the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) and visits to different cultural centers in Holguin.