“We have learned that science and innovation have answers for everyone,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter in reference to the 13th International Congress University 2022, which concludes this Friday

In his message, Diaz-Canel holds that we are moving forward in the awareness that we are yet to solve our greatest problems and other that will eventually appear that we do not even imagine yet.

The Cuban president quoted an excerpt from his opening remarks at Universidad 2022, namely: “The Revolution has once again emerged victorious from these trials. Without any of the threats gone yet, we have used our forces better and we have only pinned one medal on our chest: that of learning," he had said.

Themed “University and Innovation for sustainable and inclusive development”, the Congress University 2022 is attended by delegates from more than 170 countries and national and international institutions committed to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals through comprehensive and innovative education.