Cuba thanks donation of rice from Chinese company



Cuban authorities thanked the Chinese company Yutong on Monday for donating 300 tons of rice, worth 210,000 dollars, which reaffirms the friendship between the two peoples.



The gratitude was expressed by Deputy Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Deborah Rivas, who thanked the firm for the gesture of solidarity, and ratified the close relations between the company and Cuba.



Rivas stressed that Cuba grants great importance to Yutong, a company that it considers a strategic partner to guarantee interprovincial and urban transportation, but which is also a close friend and is willing to lend a hand, as it has demonstrated since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Grisel Avila stressed that the donation is a contribution to mitigate the effects of the intensified economic blockade by the United States against Cuba, and explained that it will be used for social consumption (hospitals, nursing homes) and the population.



Yutong’s representative in Cuba, Yang Tengfei, said at the ceremony that the delivery is the true expression of the deep relationship established with the Cuban people in recent years.



He added that in the future the company will continue to value the long-term strategic cooperation between the two parties and will contribute to the development of Cuban society, as it has done so far.