Cuba begins partial transition to digital television

The west of Cuba begins today the exit of analog transmissions of Educational and Educational 2 channels, as part of the first stage of partial transition to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).



Ariadne Plasencia Castro, president of the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (GEIC), said that the action implies changes in the technological infrastructure to reduce the consumption of energy carriers and ensure the most efficient use and decongestion of the radio electric spectrum.



Speaking exclusively to Agencia Cubana de Noticias, she stressed that the process, which will take place from Pinar del Río to Matanzas, is a technological "leap", in line with the world trend.

The directive informed that Radiocuba, an entity integrated to the GEIC and responsible for the task, worked on the replacement of transmitters and the reorganization of the signal transmission infrastructure.



This nationwide company has informed in each territory the details, because the frequency of the digital signal is not the same in all places, also opened channels of communication in order that the population clarify doubts or notify in case of not perceiving television quality, he said.



Plasencia Castro pointed out that the partial transition represents a joint effort between the industry, Radiocuba and ministries such as the Ministry of Communications, the agency that governs the mission.



As part of the preparation, in 2021, 294 thousand decoder boxes (digital television receiving equipment) were produced in the country, which benefited almost 39 thousand people in vulnerable conditions, according to the Electronics Group (Gelect).



Likewise, the totality of hybrid televisions destined to the educational process in each one of the educational levels was guaranteed, it was detailed in the recent work meeting of the Ministry of Communications.



With information from ACN







