Cuba boosts e-government with the expansion of digital signatures

A provision of the Cuban Council of Ministers in force as of today accelerates the introduction of the digital signature in the entities and agencies of the State, government and finance.



Agreement 9266 of 2022 of this organ establishes that before April 30 of this year the digital signature mechanism will have to be used in the organs and agencies of the Central State Administration, the Central Bank of Cuba, all national entities and local organs of the People's Power.



The text establishes that the Ministry of the Interior will issue in March the regulations to implement it and the Ministry of Communications is in charge of enforcing them.



According to the document, the introduction of the digital signature within the financial and governmental institutions is accelerated in order to achieve greater efficiency in the management of public administration within the framework of the Digital Government.



Based on the quality, systematicity and promptness of this experience, evaluations will be made for its subsequent generalization to the citizenry.



Cuba recognizes since 2018 the validity of documents in digital format signed electronically with the use of digital certificates of the National Public Key Infrastructure.



Since 2016, the Ministry of the Interior established the Public Key Infrastructure in the interest of cryptographic protection of official information of the Republic of Cuba and approved the regulations on its operation.



In October last year and on an experimental basis, the first digital signature certificates were issued to workers affiliated with the Tax Administration Office and eFirma, an application that facilitates users to use certificates through their own cell phones, was launched.



A digital signature is a cryptographic mechanism that enables the receiver of a digitally signed message to identify the issuing entity of such text and confirm that it has not been altered since it was signed by the originator.



In Cuba, this service is so far provided by Softel, a company belonging to the Grupo Empresarial de Informática y Comunicaciones of the Ministry of Communications.



