Diaz-Canel highlights municipality’s role in Cuba’s development



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed the decisive role of municipalities and their structures in the country's development after a recent meeting with representatives of local bodies of the People's Power .



Through his official Twitter account, the president emphasized that “the present and future of Cuba is decided today in the municipality”.



The head of state described as good the exchange he had the day before with presidents of the Municipal Assemblies and mayors who gathered in Havana for a seminar on government management.



During the closing ceremony of the training seminar, Diaz-Canel pointed out the importance of strategic planning and the constant link with the people to identify key problems and solve them.



The president expressed himself in favor of public debate to determine the lines of action and defended the need to articulate efforts to take actions at the community level.