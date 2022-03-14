Real Audio

Cuba on Summer Schedule starting this Sunday

From this Sunday, March 13, the Daylight Saving Time came into force in Cuba, so at 12:00 pm the clocks were advanced one hour in the island.

This time change strategy is an international practice with a great impact on energy saving, said the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which called on the population to use only the necessary electricity.

According to experts, this measure also contributes to the reduction of electricity tariffs for the benefit of consumers.

Its application allows a significant reduction of the maximum demand of the peak hour, as cooking food does not coincide to a great extent with lighting.

The usual time change has been implemented worldwide since 1974 to take better advantage of solar radiation and contribute to the saving of hydrocarbons and other fuels used in electricity generation, according to the National Office for the Control of Rational Energy Use (Onure).

  • Cuba on Summer Schedule starting this Sunday

