Friends of Cuba will march with the Cuban people on May Day in Havana

Activists from 15 countries around the world, members of solidarity brigades, will march together with the Cuban people on May Day in Havana to ratify their full support to the people who defend the Cuban Revolution from the aggressions of Imperialism.

The activists, with the May 1st Voluntary Work and Solidarity Brigade, and the Che Guevara brigade will join the International Solidarity-with-Cuba Encounter called on the occasion of International Workers’ Day.

The two brigades are made up of 180 members, a figure that could still increase along with the number of representatives from other nations, since participation requests continue to arrive, according to the Cuban Friendship Institute.

The programs designed for the two solidarity brigades include visits to the Fidel Castro Ruz Center and other scientific institutions, as well as meetings with locals and representatives of Cuba organizations. The activists will also pay homage to Ernesto Che Guevara at his Memorial Center located in the city of Santa Clara.