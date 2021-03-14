Radio Angulo digital, reaching far with our truth

Two decades ago, Radio Angulo, head plant of the Radio System in Holguin, found in Internet the opportunity to adapt its journalistic message to the Information and Communication Technologies -ICT- and to incorporate itself to new expressive routes and multiple ways of telling the present time. Thus, on March 14, 2001 (Cuban Press Day), digital journalism was born in this media, which over the years has achieved the dissemination of multimedia content (text, images, audio and video) with immediacy and attached to the veracity of what happens.

Once the website was opened, it became the first in the radio system of the province and the fourth in the country, giving way to an interactive, dynamic and plural window. Its empirical beginning was followed by a process of evolution of productive routines and adaptation of events in the digital era based on the advantages and added values of ICT, better knowledge management and combination of traditional media codes.

In its beginnings www.radioangulo.cu was among the 15 best positioned national sites on the Internet and was consolidated as a communication channel of reference in the country with several awards in Cuban Radio Festivals since 2006, at provincial and national level. In 2011 it obtained an international award conferred by the Mexican Editorial OX for the quality of the web within the Hispanic world.

With the insertion of Radio Angulo in the network of networks, for the first time its informative message had a wider reach than the airwaves, becoming an effective, reliable, truthful and credible tool against the globalization of information, media manipulation and distortion of the Cuban reality.

On the fly, it weaves its way into cyberspace with the premises of hypertextuality, multimedia, interactivity and frequency of updating with a diverse audience.

One of its founders, Master in Communication Sciences José Miguel Ávila, with 30 years of experience in journalism, has been working since the beginning as web editor, a singular experience that he shares:



https://www.radioangulo.cu/images/stories/2021/03_marzo/Especiales/cmko-web-editor-jma_amauris04.jpg

How do you remember the beginnings of Radio Angulo's journalistic web?

"Since its creation, there have been many professionals who have contributed their wisdom and dedication. I remember that at that time Luis Enrique Díaz Rojas, chief of Information, and Félix Hernández, deputy provincial director of Information of Sistema Radial Holguinero called me to work in the team of the web page that had to come out as soon as possible, and we had the date of March 14, 2001 as the day foreseen to go out into cyberspace.

Later, the computer specialist Héctor Reyes Tarragó, the journalist Denis María Reyes, unfortunately deceased, and Juan Carlos Domínguez, English translator, joined the group, since it was a strategy to expand the information about Cuba to the English-speaking world and for those who lived in other nations and could only read in Shakespeare's language.

We have been and we are a united collective that in the beginning was subordinated to the Editorial Services, directed at that time by journalist Eddy García de la Rosa, who has always guided the site during these 20 years, since some time ago under the designation of Group Chief.

At the beginning we appealed to the advice of colleagues and editors of www.ahora.cu who had already been surfing the web for about a year, and in less than a month we had mastered the basic tools to start our website on Radio Angulo.

The former director of Radio Angulo, Moraima Lopez Leon gave us a new computer and we started working in an office so small that we could barely move more than two or three people. With hardly any training for this new type of journalism, our colleagues began to write. Then national meetings of web page teams and advanced courses were organized at the José Martí Institute of Journalism in Havana. We soon realized that it was a new means of communication with a novel support that for the first time in the development of journalism brought together all the traditional media in one, so that audio, video, infographics, photos and digitalized texts could be published.

For some time now, the www.radioangulo.cu team has included our colleagues Rosa María Cruz (editorawed), Olga Lidia González (web/english editor), Flavia Dotres and yourself as journalists, and Ania Delia Infante as manager of the social networks. We have a computer specialist, Idalberto Castillo and a photographer, Amauris Betancourt.

Desde esa etapa hasta la actualidad, ¿cómo ha evolucionado www.radioangulo.cu?

"We have gone through three computer programs from the beginning to the present. First we worked in FrontPage, then in Dreamweaver, and in the last 10 years in Joomla, which allows us to edit and publish from anywhere with Internet access.

Now the frequency of updating, renewing and republishing content is more flexible and the notion of a single closure has disappeared. We have a better trained and more experienced team, we are getting closer and closer to multimedia and soon we will be installed in a better set up and conditioned space".

What can you tell us about your experience as editorweb?

"It's been 20 years and www.radioangulo.cu has taught me how to handle different computer programs, edit photographs, insert audio and video, and above all, edit hypermedia journalistic text. I have taken several postgraduate courses and a master's degree in Communication at the José Martí International Institute of Journalism and at the University of Holguín, where I learned to master the tools of hypertextuality, multimediality and interactivity without which we cannot speak of a new journalism: hypermedia.

The web editor is the highest figure in digital journalistic writing, is the person who has the greatest responsibility for the work to be published with quality, requires a solid linguistic training, knowledge of Spanish grammar, journalistic style and a vast general culture; it has taught me, every day, to be a better professional, and even, you are a kind of teacher, because you are always aware of the domain and correct use of the rules of digital writing. This job is very difficult, but every day I learn something new.

It is good to remember some skills of the digital journalist recognized in the Hypermedia Journalism bibliography as a clear, correct, coherent writing, with the ability to synthesize and hierarchize and be able to work and coordinate text, image and sound files. Also to be creators of debate so that information continues to be generated, even after its publication, and to acquire skills in the use of databases for information storage and content retrieval, among many others.

I have enjoyed the editing work so much that I have left, in part, diarism, because it takes up so much of my time..."

Let's talk about editing?

"The work of editing is a team effort, but in our newsroom, for various reasons, it falls on a single professional: the editor.

Editing requires mastery of navigation, correct use of the Internet as a source of information, as well as knowledge and use of different types of search engines: thematic, to search on a general subject; automatic, to retrieve more specific data; and meta-search engines, as well as the ability to learn and creativity when presenting information (content and design).

We were already teleworking before Covid-19. In this profession, if you like it, you are an editor 24 hours a day, thanks to the Internet era.

What do we still need to exploit more in Hypermedia Journalism?

"We have to work thinking that we broadcast for a very diverse audience, because we are an international media, which responds to the professional interests of a provincial media. The receiver is not only the people of Holguín but many readers in the world and you have to write a more attractive journalism.

We need to be more innovative in the presentation of our journalistic product. From the headline, the first paragraph must have tremendous journalistic hook, we must write with great power of conviction to win more followers to our cause as a nation working to build a better social system.

Our journalists must know that we, above all, must do journalism and not propaganda, therefore the so-called barricade language must be left in that journalism written in the 70's, because today's journalism needs to exploit more the novelty and the human factor and luckily in Cuba we have excellent trained professionals.

Young journalists should read more and not spend so many hours on social networks that are addictive and it has been proven by scientific studies. That reading is positively reverted when it comes to writing a better text.

You should have more research time because the journalist is an observer par excellence, an interpreter of reality, in essence. Our best publications have always been the best research on issues related to the economy, society, culture, health, of public interest. That is why I like the reporter, more than being productive, to be a researcher who at the end brings a beautiful interview, an attractive commentary, a novel chronicle or a great report. That's where you measure a great professional when he or she dedicates time to investigate, interpret, write and propose solutions".

What role does Radio Angulo's website play within the Provincial Radio System in Holguin?

"Our editorial policy, from the beginning, has been to spread the truth about Cuba, from the province of Holguin, because when we talk about our region we also talk about this archipelago. And that truth must be presented, as our great journalist José Martí used to say, in the most beautiful way so that it reaches further. It is not only a matter of informing frivolously, we must always bear in mind the intentionality of the content, what opinion we want to form and what transformation we want to achieve in the ways of thinking and acting.

We already live in what is called the global village, so the news event of a Cuban province is known instantly in Japan, thanks to technological development, but speed has to be accompanied by quality to make it more attractive to the reader and under the principles of truthfulness, ethics and objectivity".

What is the strength of our website, what should we improve?

"Our website has a team of good professionals. The editors have a great command of grammar and journalistic style, and even our reporter, because of her professional training, substitutes for the official editors when they go on vacation. Now photographer Amauris Betancourt is back, but in this editorial staff we have had Kevin Manuel, Miguel Cruz and other collaborators such as Juan Pablo Carreras or Carlos Rafael, either through the Cuban News Agency or Ahora.cu.

We also have excellent columnists such as Dr. Israel Fagundo or the writer Eugenio Marrón.

We have won important prizes at the provincial and national level and one awarded by a Mexican publishing house, but the prize that interests me most is that of publishing excellent journalistic collaborations every day to make our press more attractive to the universal reader.

We must improve the design, thinking more for mobile devices, because we are already read more through the replicas in the social networks Facebook and Twitter.

We must think that our website is already a great means of communication for which we deserve a more complete team with full-time journalists for us, and not continue to think that first is the radio and then the web, in news we also have to have coverage and priority. The web has caught me during these 20 years, I never thought about it, but hypermedia journalism has been the best thing that has happened to me as a professional. I am lucky to have chosen the profession that I like, so for me, working is a daily joy".