The poetic project "The Voices of the Wind" stands out among the recent proposals of the Pedro Ortiz Dominguez Literary Promotion Center of Holguin, by gathering in the same set texts of 10 authors of the province who died in the 21st century.

This initiative arose from the idea that Holguin, as a cultural region, has a significant "club of dead poets", who constitute obligatory support and reference in the literature of the territory, commented Moises Mayan, specialist of the institution.

In "Las voces del viento", poems by Ángel Augier, Lalita Curbelo, Orestes González Garayalde, Alejandro Fonseca, José Luis Moreno del Toro, Mayda Pérez Gallego, Elena Guarch, Luis Caissés, Quintín Ochoa and Daniel Santos are collected.

For the elaboration of this delivery, Mayán said, manufactured paper was used, adding also newspaper and cartridge paper, looking for other supports for this initiative, which this first time will be donated to several cultural institutions that contribute from their bibliographic funds to the preservation of the poetic memory of the province.

The 10 texts that make up the project have a parageneric as a prologue, and a container decorated with letters cut out from headlines and newspapers, where the illustration of the classic weather vane with its rooster also stands out, added Mayán.

Each set of texts is unique, and the copies have been individually minted and numbered, making them a beautiful present in times of uncertainty for the publishing industry in the world, since manufactured publications are true examples in the pursuit of poetry and literature in general.

The initiative is added to the program of actions of the Promoter that are part of the campaign "I live in love with the book", launched in 2021 with the support of the Provincial Center of the Book and Literature, which among other projects also includes "Poesía de cordel", linked to the purchase of the book with the gift of a poem autographed by its author, made on similar manufactured paper.

