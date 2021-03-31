Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Real Audio

Apartado Popular: Utilitarian, diverse and plural from CMKO Radio Angulo

Pin It

Only social facilitation programs like Apartado Popular from CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguín achieve such diverse and pluralistic content management. For 35 years, its message has been aimed at satisfying the needs of the community through the dissemination of useful information generated from daily events and the listeners' own interests.

Since its foundation on March 31, 1986, under the direction at that time of the unforgettable Miguel Gutiérrez Guetón, up to the present in charge of the talent and experience of Bárbara Sánchez Rojas, this program has enriched and transformed its radio format, now digital, more dynamic, creative and comprehensive, and also favored by the new technological tools that facilitate a greater and immediate interaction with the public.

Because it is a space of permanent contact with the listeners to whom it offers effective and practical answers from Monday to Saturday mornings with a variety of sections and topics. Its conception implies daily coordination with various organizations and institutions of the territory that need to transmit announcements, notices or social service notes. Apartado Popular is an interpreter of daily events committed to immediacy and credibility. From its microphones, with its amalgam of sounds and messages, it promotes social interaction, reflects the socioeconomic and cultural environment of the community and leads to action for the benefit of society.210322 ra apartadopopular amauris07

210322 ra apartadopopular amauris08
ana Irma Apartado Popular f Yamila Pupo
Ana Irma Góngora Hernández, for some 20 years has dedicated hours to serving the public, receiving messages, objects and lost documents that are delivered to Radio Angulo because of its reliability and the seriousness and responsibility with which it assumes its function as a means of communication.

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Apartado Popular: Utilitarian, diverse and plural from CMKO Radio Angulo

    Only social facilitation programs like Apartado Popular from CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguín achieve such diverse and pluralistic content management. For 35 years, its message has been aimed at satisfying the needs of the community through the dissemination of useful information generated from daily events and the listeners' own interests.

  • Literary proposals expanded in Holguin through the project "Voices of the Wind".

    The poetic project "The Voices of the Wind" stands out among the recent proposals of the Pedro Ortiz Dominguez Literary Promotion Center of Holguin, by gathering in the same set texts of 10 authors of the province who died in the 21st century.

  • Díaz-Canel calls for review of strategies against Covid-19 in Cuba

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated today the urgency of reviewing sanitary protocols to increase the effectiveness in the fight against Covid-19.

  • Bank financing approved for gastronomic units under the new state management model.

    State-owned gastronomic establishments approved as basic business units, with special characteristics and under a new management model, may now apply for bank financing at the branch where their current account operates, to manage working capital and investments.

  • Strong worldwide call against the blockade of Cuba

    The fact that the Cuban people are in permanent resistance, and always defend their conquests and the historical legacy of their heroes, is reason enough for the United States government to have always tried to control our lives, as it did until January 1, 1959, and since then it has been trying to divide us as a nation and make our lives impossible with economic, financial and commercial measures implemented through an fierce blockade that has been sustained and intensified for almost 60 years.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.