Apartado Popular: Utilitarian, diverse and plural from CMKO Radio Angulo

Only social facilitation programs like Apartado Popular from CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguín achieve such diverse and pluralistic content management. For 35 years, its message has been aimed at satisfying the needs of the community through the dissemination of useful information generated from daily events and the listeners' own interests.

Since its foundation on March 31, 1986, under the direction at that time of the unforgettable Miguel Gutiérrez Guetón, up to the present in charge of the talent and experience of Bárbara Sánchez Rojas, this program has enriched and transformed its radio format, now digital, more dynamic, creative and comprehensive, and also favored by the new technological tools that facilitate a greater and immediate interaction with the public.

Because it is a space of permanent contact with the listeners to whom it offers effective and practical answers from Monday to Saturday mornings with a variety of sections and topics. Its conception implies daily coordination with various organizations and institutions of the territory that need to transmit announcements, notices or social service notes. Apartado Popular is an interpreter of daily events committed to immediacy and credibility. From its microphones, with its amalgam of sounds and messages, it promotes social interaction, reflects the socioeconomic and cultural environment of the community and leads to action for the benefit of society.







Ana Irma Góngora Hernández, for some 20 years has dedicated hours to serving the public, receiving messages, objects and lost documents that are delivered to Radio Angulo because of its reliability and the seriousness and responsibility with which it assumes its function as a means of communication.