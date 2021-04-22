Graziella Pogolotti or the craft of reading

After watching a good movie, there's nothing better than talking about it, a notable Cuban writer used to tell me many years ago about such occasions, when they used to take place at the exit of movie theaters, in times when DVDs and USB memories were not even on the horizon. In Holguin, for example -and I have evoked it in another moment- I can remember already unforgettable dialogues at the exit of projections in the Martí cinema, let's say for example, The Monsters, jewel of Italian humor due to the filmmaker Dino Risi, with my dear friend José Luis García, Alejo Carpentier Novel Prize 2020.

Thus, it is worth recalling it for the purpose of this Palabra Compartida whose essence is the same, but referring to the world of literature -or to be more precise: to the art of the novel and its creators-. After reading a good novel, there is nothing better than taking a paragraph about it. This is what happens when we come to the surface after immersing ourselves in waters as diverse as those of Rabelais, Stendhal and Carpentier, to give three examples that have occupied the one who - if it is a matter of reading to leave a record to follow - provokes these lines.

Among the possibilities that Graziella Pogolotti has carried forward when it comes to writing, there is one that is seldom highlighted, given the more marked trace of her steps in ways such as literary and artistic criticism, sociocultural essay and testimonial remembrance: I am referring to the prologue -as if it were a conversation-, that invitation to an encounter with a work that, well carried and even turned into a piece of elegance and sharpness, is decisive in the offer to the reader. And it is that the prologues written by her are luxuries for an edition.

The above paragraph is the beginning of the splendid, seductive and enduring prologue that Graziella wrote for that novel by Stendhal set in the Napoleonic and post-Napoleonic environments, published by the Cuban Book Institute in 1971, in the legendary Biblioteca del Pueblo collection, where great novels of world literature were preceded by texts by notable Cuban authors, duos of titles and unforgettable prologuists. I am thinking, among so many, of Alejo Carpentier and La montaña mágica; Orlando and Eliseo Diego; Cumbres borrascosas and Pablo Armando Fernández; La condición humana and Lisandro Otero: four examples of high quality.

In the exercise of the prologue -and why not to say it better: the art of the prologue? - Graziella Pogolotti has had a happy performance, in an outstanding way in the aforementioned collection. She herself, in an interview I did with her and included in my book of interviews with Cuban writers, El sabor del instante (Ediciones Holguín, 2016), has warned: "The prologue is important to the extent that it opens new and unsuspected perspectives to the reader, who sometimes reads it before and sometimes after encountering the work. The effectiveness of the prologue is given to the extent that it is, at the same time, an invitation and a suggestion".

Apart from his prologue already mentioned, I am thinking of that of Gargantua and Pantagruel, by Francois Rabelais -two volumes published in 1977-, a feast worthy of the two protagonists of that fabulous adventure, which graced the Renaissance imagination between 1532 and 1535: "He wrote the unlikely adventures of his two good giants as a man of his time, immersed in the ideological struggle of the century, in difficult times when a translator of classical Greek texts could be led, for that fact, to the stake. (...) A student of classical languages and literature, a doctor by profession, a writer, Rabelais followed all paths".

Another model of his mastery for such assignments is the one that begins the two volumes of Confessions of an Italian, by Ippolito Nievo, a forgotten author of the 19th century with a sparkling life between 1831 and 1861 - fighter for the independence and unification of Italy in the ranks of the hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, poet and journalist, who wrote an "imaginary autobiography" that led him to live to the age of eighty, when in reality he died at the age of 30, after the shipwreck of the steamer in which he was traveling in his independence efforts from Sicily to Naples.

Published in 1981 -also in Biblioteca del Pueblo-, Graziella immediately invites us to enter into Confessions of an Italian from the perspective of the protagonist of the novel, "observer and participant of the events, he is integrated as one more to the conspiratorial groups, he is a soldier in times of war, administrator when the hour of combat ceases. (...) As it is about an old man who intends to make a final balance of his life, there are also moral reflections (...) some marked by the stamp of the time, but many others surprisingly lucid".

And as if emanating from the art of the prologue according to Graziella Pogolotti, her essays collected in El ojo de Alejo (Ediciones Unión, 2007) constitute a testimony of the passion she has always had for Carpentier's work -whom she knew since childhood: it is worth remembering that her father, the painter Marcelo Pogolotti, was a friend of the writer-. His knowledge of the contexts that govern the complex narrative structures of the great novelist, become suggestive invitations to look for his books. An author who always boasts "insatiable curiosity, that virtue proclaimed in one of his chronicles..." -as Graziella notes, Alejo Carpentier, she recalls, offers himself as an inexhaustible "seeker of communicating vessels between music, visual arts, theater and literature".

When I asked Gaciela about reading as a job in my interview with her, her answer was precise: "I would tell you that the first thing to do is to preserve the fact that reading is a pleasure and everything must begin there. Nothing is more harmful than reading as an obligation, as something imposed. All compulsory reading is a danger. I believe that both the teacher and the critic, and everyone who has to do with literature, must strive to protect the fact that reading is a pleasure". In other words, Graziella Pogolotti or the craft of reading.