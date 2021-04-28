Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Real Audio

Companies from Cuba celebrate International Dance Day virtually

Pin It

More than 20 national companies are celebrating the International Dance Day in Cuba on Wednesday 28 and 29 Thursday.

unnamed F EscambrayThe contest pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the artistic career of teacher and choreographer Rosario Cardenas, who won the 2013 National Dance Award for her commendable work in training generations of dancers, as well as the 15th anniversary of the Havana Dance Center.

The participation of internationally recognized companies such as Acosta Danza, Havana Queens, Flamenca Ecos and Malpaso, along with Los Hijos del Director and MiCompañia, whose talent shows the plurality of languages in the Cuban dance scene, stands out.

The event, supported by the National Council of Performing Arts, encourages the meeting among dance companies and invites to keynote speeches, debates, master classes and workshops about the art of movement through the main digital technological platforms.

Other companies such as Revolution, Santiago Alfonso, Rakatan, Raices Profundas, Free Dance, Asi Somos, Ban-Rarra, Compañia de Danzas Tradicionales JJ, Yoldance and The Concept also participate in this celebration.

With information from PL

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • A virtual May Day from home

    This May Day, International Workers' Day, will be celebrated in Cuba in a different way, but it will still be the traditional workers' holiday, in a country where there are plenty of reasons to carry out a variety of activities, as has been happening these days.

  • New research works to fight Covid-19 in Cuba

    Along with experts and scientists, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reviewed the new research works to curb Covid-19 incidence and consequences in lungs.

  • Díaz-Canel recalls Cuba's help in the Chernobyl tragedy

    President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled the tragedy caused by the nuclear accident in the Ukrainian city of Chernobyl and Cuba's collaboration in caring for the affected children.

  • More than 101 thousand Cubans incorporated into employment this year

    A total of 101,340 Cubans have accepted job offers since January this year so far, of which 33 percent (%) are under 35 years of age and 36 percent are women, informed the director of Employment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, Ingrid Travieso.

  • Tolerance to risk, contagion gap at Covid-19

    It seems that the capacity of human beings to adapt to adverse situations has given way to a breach of confidence through which the increase of Covid-19 positive cases reported in recent days in the province of Holguin has slipped.Let us remember that at the beginning of the pandemic, due to the lack of knowledge of the SARS CoV-2 virus and its rapid spread throughout the world, the biosecurity protocols to avoid its transmission and feared impact on life were complied with more rigor and discipline.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.