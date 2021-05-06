Babel a window to the visual arts in the Romerías de Mayo

The visual arts have their space within the Romerías de Mayo in Babel, this time in its XXVI edition that offers every day a virtual tour of the exhibitions of the works of young artists, in addition to the participation of some of its founders.



In this 2021, when the pandemic also reached the physical spaces of galleries and exhibition halls, Babel pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Holguin Provincial Center of Plastic Arts and the 60th anniversary of the El Alba Provincial

Academy of Plastic Arts, two institutions dedicated to the formation and promotion of the youngest artists from Holguin.

Josvel Vásquez, coordinator of Babel, explained that this space brings together young artistic projects, the best that is being done in visual arts in the country and worldwide.

"This week we are projecting online performance capsules, video art and we will be posting links to the Villa Manuela Gallery and the Habana Gallery where we will be able to enjoy the exhibitions through a virtual tour".

For her part, Yuricel Moreno, director of the Art Center, assured that this is the most important visual arts event held at the Provincial Center of Plastic Arts and it is very significant that in this edition of Romerías de Mayo one of its dedications is precisely to the 30th anniversary of this institution.

"The relationship that has existed between the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) and the Center, the artistic teaching, has been fundamental because the Center has come to be that space that has brought together young artists, that has been part of the history of the AHS and that has also been released professionally from the Holguin Plastic Arts Center."