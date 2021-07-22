Artists and intellectuals of Holguin unite their voices in support of the Revolution

After the events of the past day 11, some intellectuals and artists pronounced themselves in favor of the demonstration in opposition to the Cuban Revolution, however others, reaffirm their unconditional support to the social project that was born on January 1st, 1959. From the City of Parks, members of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) raise their voices.



These are the criteria of Holguineros who join those of many artists in Cuba and the world who have expressed their support for the Revolution. They call from art to continue working to build together, without foreign intervention, a better country; because art plays a fundamental role in the defense of identity and values, for those agree that the homeland must have a heart.



The singer Ernesto Infante assured: "When we say as a compound word "vende-patria", it seems to me that it is a very nice word to say to them that they want to sell our country, they are mercenaries, because there were vandalism acts, a lot of aggression, violence. If you are going to claim something, claim it with dignity, with that you have every right because it is endorsed in the Constitution we approved".

Julio Méndez, president of the Uneac branch in the province also shared his opinion: "They have been trying to overthrow the Revolution for 60 years, now they are holding demonstrations, riots, to provoke chaos; you cannot make a mistake, do not let yourself be confused, that is why we all took to the streets and the Holguin intellectuals were there demonstrating their loyalty to the Revolution".

Humberto Pino, who holds the baton of the Provincial Concert Band, is undoubtedly a mambí of these times: "Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to defend culture and more in this case, the opportunity to defend the culture of the Revolution, If there is anyone who has doubts about the support that the Revolution has by the people, especially by young people, but even more for those who are dreaming of having the support of a certain sector of culture to overthrow the Revolution, after the events of the 11th, it has been demonstrated before these new media maneuvers and manipulation that the Revolution is a fact consummated and well defended by our people."



Onelio Escalona, member of the Caricare duo, also made his position clear: "My position is not defined now, it has always been defined; I could never support movements like this one. I could never support any idea that threatens the permanence of a social project to which I owe practically my life. Only if you knew where I come from, you could understand why I speak this way. I take this opportunity to publicly state something that many know: I will always be on the side of the Cuban Revolution in all circumstances".