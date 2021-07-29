Artists from Holguin support health intervention

A varied stage program, which includes lyrical singing, acting and oral narration, are proposed by artists belonging to the Provincial Council of the Performing Arts in Holguin to support the health intervention with the Abdala vaccine.

Among the collectives, the Oral Narration Company Palabras al Viento, directed by Fermín López, stands out with small-format actions that usually involve only one member of the group in compliance with the health measures aimed at preventing COVID-19, underlined Yanet Pérez, president of this association in the Holguín territory.

In this way, each of the members proposes in different vaccination centers stories from the repertoire of the company through small scenes of their works, as well as didactic stories that acc

On the other hand, the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theater, directed by María Dolores Rodríguez, presents small performances, in the voice of soloists, of the national and international opera repertoire, and songs of popular music of all times, she explained.

More than 1,400 artists from Holguin, including students and amateurs, support the health intervention with Abdala in the centers set up for its application, where small groups offer short performances while the population selected for this phase waits to be vaccinated.

Among the actions are presentations by soloists, duos, troubadours, oral narrators, declaimers, audiovisual projections and small visual arts exhibitions, as well as points for the sale and loan of books and other materials.

With information from ACN