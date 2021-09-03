Friday, 03 September 2021

Cuban president regrets actor Enrique Molina's death

President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted today the death of renowned Cuban actor Enrique Molina, as a result of complications derived from Covid-19.

Sad dawn for #Cuba with the death due to #COVID19 of another great figure of our culture: Enrique Molina, the president wrote on his Twitter account. Our heartfelt condolences go out to family, friends and the people, wrote the president, who stressed that the work of the popular artist 'remains in the heart of every Cuban.'

Molina, 78, achieved a vast work as an actor in theater, film and television, in which he embodied memorable characters.

