Homage to Fidel will be paid at La Periquera Provincial Museum.

Located right in the heart of the City of Parks, La Periquera Provincial Museum is a construction built in the second half of the 19th century, which has witnessed transcendental moments in the history of Holguin.

It was precisely in La Periquera from where the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro spoke for the first time to the Holguineros after the revolutionary triumph of 1959 and there also thousands of grateful people went to pay tribute to him in the days following November 25, 2016.

Today, as the fifth anniversary of the physical departure of the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution approaches, his workers are preparing a day of homage, explained Rosabel Reyes Portelles, who is in charge of the museum's cultural program.

"For the five years of Fidel's physical departure we have prepared three important activities such as the presentation of the book "Fidel Castro as a shining sword", which will be made by journalists Maria Julia Guerra and Ruben Rodriguez, its authors; we will be inaugurating the exhibition "Fidel five years later" because here we have objects that belonged to his personal collection and that were distributed by several museums of the country and Holguin could not stay behind because we are the small homeland of Fidel and Raul".

About other activities that will take place on the 25th, the museologist said that there will also be a panel on "Fidel five years after his physical departure" with the Master of Science Victor Aguilera Nonell from the University of Holguin and the Doctor of Science Paul Sarmiento.

All these activities will be held in the Revolution Hall, which reflects Fidel's imprint during his many visits, meetings and tours in this territory.

Numerous images, objects and documents are exhibited in this site of the local history and of the encounters of the Commander in Chief with the population of Holguin, from February 26, 1959, when he pronounced his first speech in this city.