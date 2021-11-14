Cuban deputy Prime Minister talks with cultural workers in Holguin

Sunday, 14 November 2021

Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, met on Wednesday with creators, intellectuals and cultural workers in the province of Holguin to talk about local artistic production and the challenges facing the sector.

They discussed both the need to encourage creation in vulnerable communities by amateur artists and cultural promoters and the importance of having the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) perform in remote neighborhoods together with the best local artists.

Chapman Waugh highlighted the province’s vast artistic potential and its works of social revival at community level.

Hiram Perez Concepcion, president of the local chapter of the Union of Cuban Historians, described to the Deputy Prime Minister what the province is doing to restore its squares and monuments and the new related publications disseminated in the region.

Local AHS president Lilien Aguilera remarked the incentives and prospects regarding young artists and their work in the communities, both in person and online during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another topic of discussions was the cultural and political war waged on Cuba, which must be fought with solid arguments to earn support through the AHS’s hands-on engagement in disadvantaged areas.

The Deputy Prime Minister insisted that we must protect culture by devoting ourselves body and soul to improving the Cuban society by means of the liberating and avant-garde art fostered by the Revolution, supported by our Homeland’s history and identity and by the thoughts of our heroes and martyrs.

