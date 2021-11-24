On the eve of the fifth anniversary of the physical departure of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, the exhibition Hasta siempre Fidel was inaugurated on November 23 at the José Martí Memorial in Havana.

The exhibition is a small tribute to his legacy in this year that also marks the 95th anniversary of his birth, said Ernesto Niebla, author together with journalist Rosa Miriam Elizalde of the book Hasta siempre Fidel, on which the photographic exhibition is based.

This, he said, reflects the feelings of a whole people towards the best disciple of our National Hero, and added that the photographs collected in a tight format were captured by photographers and photojournalists throughout the country during the days following the physical departure of the Commander in Chief.

The twenty images that accompany us today represent the thousands of snapshots collected by more than 40 photographers throughout the country, any of them could be in place of these, he said.

The photos that make up the exhibition belong to: Revolution Studios and photographers Fernando Medina, Francy Espinosa González, Jorge Luis González Alvarez, Juan Moreno, Juvenal Balán, Ladyrene Pérez, Miguel Rubiera Justiz, Omara García Mederos, Roberto Chile, Roberto Suárez and Yaimí Ravelo Rojas.

To return to these images today is to return to his memory and keep it alive, Niebla explained, adding that it is an exercise which serves as a remedy and a reminder of what consequences should be set in motion to honor that phrase that emerged in those days: I am Fidel.

The inauguration of the exhibition ended a day of activities at the Memorial, where the presentation of the book Beyond the Legend, created by Estela Bravo, Ernesto Mario Bravo and Olga Rosa Gomez Cortes, was also held.

A panel was also held with the participation of writer Miguel Barnet, journalist Iroel Sánchez and professor and researcher Francisca López Civeira.

In the panel, they discussed their personal experiences with Fidel Castro, as well as the revolutionary leader's vision in aspects related to education, and access to and promotion of reading.

As Iroel Sánchez explained, in Fidel's logic, culture was the only solution for the world, and he highlighted the Cuban leader's sense of always thinking of the world from below, and that they were the beneficiaries of the work of the Revolution in Cuba and globally.