Young artists will perform today Thursday cantata Fidel is Cuba

On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the physical disappearance of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, this Thursday young people from the Mariana de Gonitch Singing Academy and its professional company, Las Voces, under the direction of lyric singer Hugo Oslé, will perform the cultural cantata Fidel es Cuba.

The show will be presented at venues in the capital such as the Sports City, the Labiofam company, units of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior as well as centers of the Biocubafarma Business Group.

Cabalgando con Fidel, Canto de Alabanza, Yo soy Fidel, La victoria and Cuba qué linda es Cuba will be some of the works to be performed by the young people in homage to the historic leader of the Revolution.

Precisely, the members of the Mariana de Gonitch Singing Academy were the first to sing to the Commander in Chief at the Santa Ifigenia Necropolis in Santiago de Cuba.