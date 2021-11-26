Maduro participated in the inauguration of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked on Friday for the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, held on Thursday night in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“I thank brother President Diaz-Canel and Commander Raul Castro for inviting me to the wonderful inauguration event of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, a space for the study, dissemination of the thought and work of the Father of the Cuban Revolution, the Commander of Dignity,” Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.



Likewise, the Venezuelan head of State had words of praise for the staging prepared for the occasion by the Cuban Children’s Theater Company La Colmenita, which extolled the legacy of the Cuban revolutionary leader, on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of his death.



“With great emotion I congratulate the performance of the boys, girls and young people of the Cuban Children’s Theater Company La Colmenita, who gave a demonstration of heroism, courage, humanism and culture that Fidel sowed in his beloved Cuba. It has been an extraordinary experience,” Maduro tweeted.



The Fidel Castro Ruz Center opened its doors in Havana with the aim of disseminating, studying and researching the thought and work of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

With information from PL