The locution inspires, accompanies and gives prestige to Gilberto García Acosta

December begins with the celebration of Broadcaster's Day, a profession that accompanies, inspires, distinguishes and prestiges Gilberto García Acosta, with more than three decades of professional experience in the Radio System in Holguín and one of the most popular voices of CMKO Radio Angulo.

He began his successful and persistent radio career at the community radio station La Voz del Níquel, in the municipality of Moa, where he remained for 16 years and demonstrated his versatility: "I have fond memories of that magical place that gave me the opportunity to develop as a broadcaster and program producer, it was my elementary school".

In 2006 he arrived at CMKO, the parent company of Sistema Radial de Holguín, where he is one of the most recognized voices of the medium. In 2020 he was the most popular announcer of Radio Angulo and currently in addition to being the head of Programming of the station, a great responsibility that he assumes with professionalism and total dedication, he is a scriptwriter, announcer and program director: "One feels fascinated, in love with this medium because it accompanies other people and makes your family grow through the microphone".

Integral producer, with a degree in Sociocultural Studies, he has the highest category of evaluation as a professional broadcaster granted by the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television. He is committed to knowledge as an essential tool of the word and is distinguished by his unmistakable timbre with correct command of language and respectful conduction, transmitter of feelings, he achieves an unequaled empathy with the listener as an expression of his charisma, sensitivity and humanism.

In addition to his work on the radio, Gilberto García Acosta has performed other significant tasks in the cultural field of Holguín: "Having the opportunity to direct the Hermanos Saíz Association in the province and being able to organize transcendental events such as Las Romerías de Mayo or the Metal HG Festival gave me the possibility, due to their quality and value, to contribute, but also to learn".

Under his leadership, the RecreArte company, which belongs to the TurArte Entertainment Agency and the Faustino Oramas Music and Entertainment Marketing Company, celebrated ten years of successful promotion of young artistic talent in cultural scenarios and social networks in April 2021.

Sociable, loyal to his friends, Gilberto García Acosta is loved and respected for his nobility, talent and cordiality, his passion for the radio, his second home, makes his family grow through the microphone.