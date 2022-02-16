Central Committee member exchanges with writers, artists and historians of Holguín

Young writers, artists and directors of cultural institutions exchanged this February 15 in the city of Holguin with Roberto Montesino Perez, vice chief of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on the functioning of the Saiz Brothers Association (AHS) in the eastern province.



During the meeting, they discussed the cultural actions that have an impact on Holguin society, as well as the variants to encourage the habit of reading among the new generations.

Members of the association presented the activities they carry out with children in schools, neighborhoods and vulnerable communities, spreading art and literature in this territory.

On the importance of these actions Montesino specified that "the Association contributes from its origins to the cultural life of Holguin, to the cultural promotion of the territory, to the development of the spirituality in our people, which is something in which we insist, to be part of the quality of life of our people and to see the quality of life not only associated to the needs that we have in another order but also to what an organization like the AHS contributes".



"Achieve the space for participation that each member of the Association should have and beyond, adding others who are not members," was the call made by the director and emphasized the importance of defending cultural traditions, "we must ensure that young art increasingly resembles what society needs."



He urged to look for alternatives to promote young people to associate with the AHS and work attractively with the existing resources and means to which responded the representatives of the manifestations of art that develop projects that influence the growth of membership in the province that currently has more than 200 members.



Photo

Montesino also visited the provincial branch of the National Union of Historians of Cuba in Holguin (UNHIC) where Hiram Perez Concepcion, president of the Institution, emphasized the need to make and teach the historical syntheses of the municipalities of the eastern province, he highlighted that only the one of the municipality of Holguin has been concluded since 2010.



"The lack of bibliography of local history in each territory is a matter that must be advanced, those histories at least in a digital way would help a lot to enrich the knowledge and teaching of history in educational centers," said the historian.



They also discussed the things that have been affecting the teaching of history and the actions to be developed to transmit this subject in a motivating way to students and provoke their search for knowledge.