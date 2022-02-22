Satiricón Humor Festival for Young People Begins in Holguín.

The VIII Festival de Humor para Jóvenes Satiricón begins this Tuesday in this city of Holguin and will take place until next 27th with a wide program of recreational and theoretical activities.

Sponsored by the Provincial Council of the Performing Arts and the Hermanos Saíz Association, the event promotes the art among the actors of the country and is presented as an escape valve for the public, after so many months confined by the Covid-19.

The event has as guests the groups La leña del humor, KomoTú, Punto y Coma, 40 Megas, Caricare; and artists Yuri Rojas, Danay Cruz, Michel Pentón and Kike Quiñones; as well as Teatro El Portazo from Matanzas with the play "No puedo, tengo ensayo" (I can't, I have rehearsal).

The Etcétera group, which will host the event, is planning performances in several cultural venues of the territory and an exhibition of three-dimensional cartoons by humorist Onelio Escalona.

According to the organizing team, the Eddy Suñol Cultural Complex Theater will host double performances every day: in the Alberto Dávalos and Raúl Camayd halls in the evening and with 50 percent of the capacity.

Considered the most important festival of the genre outside the Cuban capital, Satiricón defends since its genesis the new ways of interacting with the public in the search for quality humor and good taste.

(With information from Prensa Latina)