Cuban President highlights positive results of Nasalferon to COVID-19

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, highlighted today on Twitter the very good results in the application of Nasalferon, a product of Cuban biotechnology for the prevention of COVID-19.

According to the president, the drug has been applied to more than 100,000 people, and its ability to boost the immune system reduces contagions in vulnerable groups.

"Nasalferon, a product of Cuban biotechnology with very good results in prevention of #Covid19, has been applied to more than 100 thousand people. Its ability to boost the immune system reduces infections in vulnerable groups. #SomosCuba #CubaViva," he tweeted.