Cuba reiterates commitment to universal health care

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted that Cuba has trained 37,267 health professionals from 147 countries since 1960.

Rodriguez tweeted that the figures are a result of the country's commitment to the well-being of the peoples as a fundamental requirement for development.

In the minister's opinion, health care 'depends on the broadest political will and cooperation between states.'

In addition to training human resources, Cuba supports other countries by sending brigades from the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent where ever they are needed.

In fact, due to the current epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, 56 groups from Cuba have worked in more than 40 countries.

With information from PL