In Holguin first lot of the vaccine candidate Abdala

The first lots of the Abdala vaccine candidate arrived in Holguin on Saturday night to start the sanitary intervention to more than 49 thousand people, included among the groups at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially health workers and medical science students.

Aliuska Escobar, director of the ENCOMED Basic Business Unit in the eastern province, said during a meeting with the press that the drug requires temperature conditions of two to eight degrees, which will be maintained during the process of reception and distribution to the clinical sites in the 14 municipalities of Holguín.

She pointed out that each bulb is expected to immunize 10 people during the health intervention.

In the eastern territory, 49 clinical sites and 73 vaccination points will be opened, validated during the weekend, where 276 doctors and 416 nurses will work, trained according to the protocols established for clinical practices, according to Dr. Katia María Ochoa, provincial health director.



She also said that the average number of people to be vaccinated per day will be 4,525, in strict compliance with the requirements established in accordance with the demands of the pharmaceutical product and the final details are being worked out for the reception of the necessary supplies.

She emphasized that for the administration of each dose, a pre-vaccination process is carried out, where the informed consent is read to the patient and after the dose is administered, clinical surveillance is maintained for one hour in the places enabled for this purpose.

In the case of the provincial capital, the following hospitals will be part of the process: Lucía Iñiguez Clinical and Surgical Hospital, Vladimir Ilich Lenin University Teaching Hospital and Octavio de la Concepción and Pedraja Pediatric Hospitals, in addition to the 42 community polyclinics.



In order to guarantee the effectiveness of the intervention with the vaccine candidate, a monitoring team has been created, made up of computer scientists, biostatisticians, medical assistance personnel, psychologists, social communicators and support personnel from different branches.

With information from ACN



