Saturday, 15 May 2021

Real Audio

Epidemiological surveillance of Covid-19 in Holguin continues

The province of Holguin continues to reinforce epidemiological surveillance in view of the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in the last days of May.


The territory maintains 123 active foci under surveillance, with transmission in the 14 municipalities and five events that belong three to Holguin, one to Frank Pais and one to Moa.

At the close of this Thursday, 718 samples from Holguin province were analyzed for Covid-19, of which 29 were confirmed (six imported cases, 19 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 cases with undetermined source of infection.

The imported cases belong three to the municipality of Holguin, two to Cacocum and one to Gibara, all travelers from Russia detected with PCR on the fifth day.

The autochthonous cases correspond to 17 in the municipality of Holguin, two cases confirmed in the municipality of Sagua de Tanamo and the municipality of Moa and one case reported in the municipality of Banes.

To date, 288 patients from the province have been admitted, including 29 pediatric patients and three patients in intensive care units reported as seriously stable.

Holguin registers a total of 1,485 people under surveillance in isolation centers, 46 suspected cases and 34 patients recovered during the day.

In the last 15 days, the territory has accumulated 514 autochthonous cases, which represents an incidence rate of 50.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Of this figure, 73 of the cases do not specify the source of infection, a behavior that hinders greater control of the disease.

Author: Yoana Aguilera Sánchez
Tags: , , , ,

  • Epidemiological surveillance of Covid-19 in Holguin continues

The most read

