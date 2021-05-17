Services at Holguin Hospital rearranged for exclusive attention of patients with COVID-19

The Lucía Iñiguez Landín Clinical and Surgical Hospital, located in the city of Holguín, is reorganizing its medical services for the exclusive attention of patients confirmed and suspected of suffering from COVID-19.

The measure is aimed at expanding admission capacities in the midst of the resurgence of the pandemic, with record numbers of positive cases in the eastern territory.

Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, told the Cuban News Agency that the facility will take on the follow-up of patients considered at high risk due to age or chronic non-transmissible diseases, including arterial hypertension, which are among the main causes of evolution towards severe states of the new coronavirus.

He pointed out that the rest of the services not associated with respiratory pathologies will be transferred to the Hospital Universitario Docente Vladimir Ilich Lenin, where medical emergencies of different specialties will also be attended.

The director indicated that the capacities for the admission of confirmed and low-risk suspects are increased in Villa El Cocal, the Pedro Díaz Coello School of School Sports Initiation (EIDE), the School of Physical Education Teachers (EPEF), the Garbo facilities and the University of Moa.

The measures include the suspension of visits to hospitals, outpatient services and the establishment of permanent accompaniment for patients who require it, who are within the stage of limited autochthonous transmission, where the provincial capital is located, Lazo pointed out.

In view of the increasing number of confirmed cases, the 14 municipalities are increasing the premises available for the immediate isolation of first-order contacts of positive cases, one of the essential protocols to break the chain of epidemiological contagion and contribute to the protection of vulnerable sectors, said the official.

The health authorities in Holguin also adjusted, in addition, the increase of premises for surveillance of international travelers, among which 182 imported cases have been diagnosed in the last 15 days, mostly from Russia, for which are currently available the headquarters Celia Sanchez, of the University of Holguin, and the Mirador de Mayabe.



Within this period, the province has also increased the number of asymptomatic cases and the reports associated with the three autochthonous transmission events opened in the municipality of Frank País, La Calera and Puerto Moa, in that mining-metallurgical territory, and the Modesto Fornaris Psychopedagogical Medical Center, in the capital city.

With information from ACN