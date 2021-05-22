Cuba surpasses one million people with doses of anti-Covid-19 candidates

One million 115,335 Cubans have received until today at least one dose of its own anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, in the various research modalities developed to demonstrate the efficacy of these formulations.

Last March, phase III of the clinical trial of Soberana 02 started, with a vaccination schedule of zero, 28 and 56 days, to which Abdala was added later, with a period that covered just half of that cycle.

As part of this modality, 172,233 citizens received the planned doses, explained the director of Science and Technology of the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, in the radio program Mesa redonda.

She explained that in the intervention studies, another step of the immunization strategy, 330,726 health and biopharmaceutical industry workers received the injectables.

In addition to these processes, since May 12, a health intervention in territories and groups at risk in the Havana municipalities of Regla, Habana del Este, Guanabacoa and San Miguel del Padrón, where 612,376 people have already received the first dose.

Morales considered this research process to prove the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates as a complex sanitary operation, in which 1,117 clinical sites were set up.

These sites are staffed by IT specialists, communicators who process the data, as well as teams of family doctors and nurses, who are the main architects of this task in the community, she explained.

The specialist also stressed that all the study modalities are based on ethical and regulatory components.

Each participant, she said, expresses his or her voluntariness and consent to be part of this project.

Cuba is currently going through a complex epidemiological scenario associated with Covid-19, as the number of daily infections exceeds one thousand without interruption for several weeks and the capital is the epicenter.

(With information from Prensa Latina)