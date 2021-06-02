Holguinera in Kuwait praises Cuban health collaboration in the face of COVID-19

Facing the red zone on a daily basis, facing a disease like COVID-19 that does not distinguish race or sex, is a challenge and a deep commitment for health personnel wherever they provide medical care, but it means a high honor and responsibility that we are putting up as a gesture of solidarity that distinguishes Cuba.

These clarifications were underlined to the Cuban News Agency by the nurse from Holguin Mariela Leticia Rodriguez, who has been working for almost a year in the fight against the pandemic as a member of the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade in Kuwait.

In a telephone interview, Rodríguez, who graduated in 1991, said that despite language and cultural barriers and climatic variations, working relations in that nation are distinguished by cooperation and mutual respect with professionals from India, Pakistan, Egypt and Bangladesh.

From her work in a field hospital in that Arab country located in the Persian Gulf, where patients from that geographic region are treated, the specialist explained that contributing to saving lives and appreciating the favorable evolution of a patient are priceless experiences in the field of this profession.

She also emphasized that Cuban doctors have earned the respect, trust and admiration of patients and many of them ask to be attended by the members of the Caribbean island's medical brigade, the best reward for staying 12 hours a day in the intensive care wards, using all the means of protection.

Sometimes you have to make a great effort because you get attached to the patients and it is very hard to enter the next turn and receive the news that he died, which is why every measure of protection is little, both personal and collective to face this disease, highly contagious and deadly, said the prominent nurse from Holguin.

Kuwait is Mariela's third experience as an internationalist, having previously worked in Venezuela and Bolivia, as an obstetrics nurse in the Valles del Tuy and head of medical mission, respectively.

Holguin has more than 200 nurses members of the Henry Reeve brigade, who have participated in the confrontation of the new coronavirus in some 25 countries of different contingents since the appearance of the first cases in 2020, in addition to the support to provinces such as Havana, with high epidemiological complexity due to the dispersion of the COVID-19.

Mariela Leticia resides in the Pedernales Popular Council, in the city of Holguin, and has worked in institutions such as the Julio Grave de Peralta Polyclinic, the Vladimir Ilich Lenin University Teaching Hospital, the Municipal and Provincial Health Directorates, working in the specialty of maternal and infant care, from which she graduated in 2008, and also as a nursing advisor, a position she will maintain upon her return to Cuba.