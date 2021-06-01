Argentina's Minister of Health describes visits to Cuba and Mexico as very productive

Argentina's Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, described the visits to Mexico and Cuba as very productive in Buenos Aires on Sunday, and said that they hope to collaborate to speed up the process of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by the archipelago.

The head of the portfolio and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, recently arrived from Havana at Ezeiza International Airport, where they gave a press conference in which they gave details on the progress of the Cuban vaccines Soberana02 and Abdala, two of the five candidates on which the Caribbean nation is working.

These have been intense, very productive days," said Vizzotti, adding that President Alberto Fernández and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, had spoken of working together to collaborate and speed up the process.

The minister pointed out that, as was done between Argentina and Mexico to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine for the region, they hope to contribute to the island not only for the access of our countries to vaccines, she said, but for the whole of Latin America.

Vizzotti explained that during their visit to Havana they learned first-hand about the development of their vaccine candidates and pointed out that Cuba has a system of science, technology and researchers, which closes a virtuous circle of what the development of clinical trials and large-scale production used in that country means.

After recalling that the island produces eight of the 15 vaccines on its schedule, she highlighted the progress in phase III of Soberana02 and Abdala and said that they had signed a confidentiality agreement.

She also said that they had visited the production plants and a vaccination centre where they were able to see the health intervention process being carried out, following the study of more than 40,000 subjects who participated in the clinical trials.

Between the two vaccines, more than one million people have already been inoculated in the country. All of this is very important in terms of the safety of the vaccines, she said.

For her part, Nicolini stressed that during the exchange on the island, the possibility of acquiring the vaccine doses was discussed in depth, but also that Argentina could collaborate in the production process so that they could eventually reach the rest of Latin America as soon as possible.

After highlighting the productive meetings they also had in Mexico for the sustained supply of AstraZeneca vaccines, Vizzotti said that in the course of next week and in June they expect to receive more vaccines from different parts of the country to speed up the immunisation process.

(With information from Prensa Latina)










