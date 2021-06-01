Tuesday, 01 June 2021

Real Audio

The Minister of Health and the Presidential Advisor of Argentina toured the production plant of the Aica laboratories during their visit to Havana, Cuba.

Argentina's Minister of Health describes visits to Cuba and Mexico as very productive

Pin It

Argentina's Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, described the visits to Mexico and Cuba as very productive in Buenos Aires on Sunday, and said that they hope to collaborate to speed up the process of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by the archipelago.

The head of the portfolio and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, recently arrived from Havana at Ezeiza International Airport, where they gave a press conference in which they gave details on the progress of the Cuban vaccines Soberana02 and Abdala, two of the five candidates on which the Caribbean nation is working.

These have been intense, very productive days," said Vizzotti, adding that President Alberto Fernández and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, had spoken of working together to collaborate and speed up the process.

The minister pointed out that, as was done between Argentina and Mexico to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine for the region, they hope to contribute to the island not only for the access of our countries to vaccines, she said, but for the whole of Latin America.

Vizzotti explained that during their visit to Havana they learned first-hand about the development of their vaccine candidates and pointed out that Cuba has a system of science, technology and researchers, which closes a virtuous circle of what the development of clinical trials and large-scale production used in that country means.

After recalling that the island produces eight of the 15 vaccines on its schedule, she highlighted the progress in phase III of Soberana02 and Abdala and said that they had signed a confidentiality agreement.

She also said that they had visited the production plants and a vaccination centre where they were able to see the health intervention process being carried out, following the study of more than 40,000 subjects who participated in the clinical trials.

Between the two vaccines, more than one million people have already been inoculated in the country. All of this is very important in terms of the safety of the vaccines, she said.

For her part, Nicolini stressed that during the exchange on the island, the possibility of acquiring the vaccine doses was discussed in depth, but also that Argentina could collaborate in the production process so that they could eventually reach the rest of Latin America as soon as possible.

After highlighting the productive meetings they also had in Mexico for the sustained supply of AstraZeneca vaccines, Vizzotti said that in the course of next week and in June they expect to receive more vaccines from different parts of the country to speed up the immunisation process.

(With information from Prensa Latina)





Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Argentina's Minister of Health describes visits to Cuba and Mexico as very productive

    Argentina's Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, described the visits to Mexico and Cuba as very productive in Buenos Aires on Sunday, and said that they hope to collaborate to speed up the process of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by the archipelago.

  • Holguín among the country's leading provinces in tobacco activity

    Holguín celebrates Tobacco Workers' Day with the satisfaction of being the province in the country that contributes most to the production of tobacco for export and national consumption with efficient economic indicators and sustained growth in its agricultural and manufacturing activity.

  • Martí, Holguin's traces of his becoming in history

    Throughout the time and for causes of the chance or the destiny, several objects related to different facets of the life of the Cuban National Hero José Martí (1853-1895), found place in the city of Holguín, and today they are conserved like tangible prints of their becoming in the patriotic history.

  • Holguinera in Kuwait praises Cuban health collaboration in the face of COVID-19

    Facing the red zone on a daily basis, facing a disease like COVID-19 that does not distinguish race or sex, is a challenge and a deep commitment for health personnel wherever they provide medical care, but it means a high honor and responsibility that we are putting up as a gesture of solidarity that distinguishes Cuba.

  • Cuba: Alicia Alonso Photography Contest announced

    The José Martí Cultural Society and the Cuban National Commission for Unesco called for lens artists from all over the world to participate in the Alicia Alonso International Dance Photography Contest.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.