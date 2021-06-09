Invaluable role of Students of Medical Sciences in Holguin in front of Covid-19

This is not the first time that students from the University of Medical Sciences in the province of Holguín have supported health promotion and prevention actions in complex epidemiological scenarios. They have responded responsibly to the call to confront the Covid-19 pandemic since the arrival of the SARS CoV-2 virus in the territory in mid-March 2020.

Since then, they have taken on the task of active health screening in the community with strict compliance with biosecurity measures to prevent the spread and spread of the disease. Their participation - organised and controlled from the primary care level - is fundamental in the identification of risk factors and of suspected and positive cases which, when detected, immediately receive the medical follow-up established for unusual health emergencies.

The more than six thousand students currently involved in such necessary epidemiological monitoring are committed to the reality and solution of health problems in the territory and have the theoretical and practical training necessary to efficiently and successfully carry out this mission, which contributes to the development of essential skills for their preparation as future professionals, while strengthening the formation of human values.