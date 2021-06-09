Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Real Audio

Invaluable role of Students of Medical Sciences in Holguin in front of Covid-19

Pin It

This is not the first time that students from the University of Medical Sciences in the province of Holguín have supported health promotion and prevention actions in complex epidemiological scenarios. They have responded responsibly to the call to confront the Covid-19 pandemic since the arrival of the SARS CoV-2 virus in the territory in mid-March 2020.

Since then, they have taken on the task of active health screening in the community with strict compliance with biosecurity measures to prevent the spread and spread of the disease. Their participation - organised and controlled from the primary care level - is fundamental in the identification of risk factors and of suspected and positive cases which, when detected, immediately receive the medical follow-up established for unusual health emergencies.

The more than six thousand students currently involved in such necessary epidemiological monitoring are committed to the reality and solution of health problems in the territory and have the theoretical and practical training necessary to efficiently and successfully carry out this mission, which contributes to the development of essential skills for their preparation as future professionals, while strengthening the formation of human values.

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Invaluable role of Students of Medical Sciences in Holguin in front of Covid-19

    This is not the first time that students from the University of Medical Sciences in the province of Holguín have supported health promotion and prevention actions in complex epidemiological scenarios. They have responded responsibly to the call to confront the Covid-19 pandemic since the arrival of the SARS CoV-2 virus in the territory in mid-March 2020.

  • 'Misión Milagro' carried out over 10,000 surgical interventions in Venezuela during 2021

    Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Misión Milagro' exceeds 10,000 surgeries in Venezuela during 2021, aimed at solving various eye diseases, national coordinator Eilint Segura reported.

  • Holguín reduces climate change impacts

    Preventing and minimising the effects of climate change is an objective that Tarea Vida in the province of Holguín is fulfilling with the implementation of multi-sectoral actions focused on the protection of coastal human settlements, the sustainability of agriculture and tourism - two essential sectors for the economic development of this northeastern Cuban region - and the reduction of environmental impacts caused by extreme natural phenomena.

  • With Abdala and Soberana 02 health intervention will continue in Holguín

    The health intervention with the vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana 02, in at-risk population groups, will begin in the province of Holguín in the third week of June with people between 60 and 69 years of age, who will receive three doses, at an interval of 28 days (zero, 14 and 28) until July.

  • Cuban Librarian's Day is being celebrated today.

    Today is the Day of the Cuban Librarian, a date instituted in 1981 on the occasion of the birth in 1812 of the father of Cuban bibliography and librarian, Antonio Bachiller y Morales.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.