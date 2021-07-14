Over 60s receive first dose of Abdala vaccine in Holguín

The population intervention with the Abdala vaccine continued this Tuesday in the city of Holguin, eastern Cuba, where more than two thousand people over 60 years of age have already received their first dose.

Precisely, vaccination began for this vulnerable group in the 93 clinical sites and 162 immunization points, enabled and certified in the head municipality of Holguin province, to carry out this process with the Cuban immunogen, 92.28 percent effective.



Dr. Luis Orlando Castro, deputy director of Public Health, pointed out that in this first stage, about 82 thousand elderly people will receive the three doses of the medicine, according to the established scheme (0,14,28 days).



Castro added that, later on, they will begin with people between 19 and 59 years of age, in order to reach the more than 69,25 thousand Holguineros benefited in the provincial capital, where the highest number of SARS-Cov-2 infections is concentrated.



During these two days, the vaccination took place calmly, organized and with great affluence of the people summoned by their family doctor, who have shown their satisfaction when receiving this product made by Cuban scientists.



In the province of Holguin, one of the most populated in Cuba, more than 49 thousand health workers, students of Medical Sciences and other risk groups received the three doses of Abdala.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, the territory has accumulated 8,228 positive cases of the pathogen, which causes Covid-19, with a higher incidence since February of this year.



(With information from Prensa Latina)