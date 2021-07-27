Seven thousand 903 new cases of Covid-19 in Cuba and 75 dead

Cuba reported today 7,903 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 75 deaths due to the systemic disease caused by this pathogen, COVID-19, for a total of 349,055 confirmed cases and 2,492 deaths registered in the country since March last year.

There are still 42,354 patients diagnosed with the virus, 41,970 of them with stable clinical evolution, 153 in critical condition and 231 in serious condition; during the day there were 7,812 discharges, for an accumulated total of 304,153 recovered patients, according to the daily report, which because of its importance the Cuban News Agency transmits below in its entirety.

Closing report for July 26 at 12:00 midnight

At the close of yesterday, July 26, 60,828 patients were admitted, 14,749 were suspected, 3,725 were under surveillance and 42,354 were confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 47,616 samples were taken for surveillance during the day, resulting in 7,903 positive results. The country accumulates six million 309 thousand 783 samples performed and 349 thousand 055 positive (5.5 %).

Of the total number of cases (7,903): 7,823 were contacts of confirmed cases, 18 with source of infection abroad, 62 with no source of infection specified. Of the 7,903 diagnosed cases, 4,045 were female and 3,858 were male.

Of the 7,903 positive cases, 6.5% (510) were asymptomatic, making a total of 104,428 cases, representing 30.0% of those confirmed to date.

The 7,903 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age, 1,569; 20 to 39 years of age, 2,286; 40 to 59 years of age, 2,519; and over 60 years of age, 1,529.

As of July 26, 190 countries and 32 territories have reported cases of COVID-19, with 195 million 341 thousand 501 confirmed cases (+ 545 thousand 44), 13 million 982 thousand 465 active cases and 4 million 182 thousand 766 deaths (+ 8 thousand 122) for a case fatality rate of 2.14 % (=).

In the Americas, 77 million 105 thousand 225 confirmed cases (+ 150 thousand 304) were reported, 39.47% of the total number of cases reported in the world, with 7 million 161 thousand 732 active cases and 2 million 13 thousand 694 deaths (+ 2 thousand 194) for a case fatality rate of 2.61% (=).