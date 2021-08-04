More than 2,600,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cuba

A total of 2,680,468 Cubans have already completed the three-dose schedule of one of the immunogens developed in the country against COVID-19.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), published today on its website, as of August 1, 4,155,261 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, or the Abdala vaccine; and 3,225,507 had received two doses.

In total, 10 million 061,236 doses have been administered, between the health intervention in groups and territories at risk, the intervention study, clinical trials of vaccine candidates, and mass vaccination.

Since May this year, when the health intervention began, to date, eight million 813,860 doses have been administered in this process.

Likewise, the intervention study involving health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups in the provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo, has included 448,191 doses.

In the clinical trials with the most advanced vaccine candidates, which took place in Havana, Santiago, Granma and Guantanamo, 149,364 doses were administered, excluding from this figure the placebos applied during the studies.

Finally, and after the Emergency Use Authorization for the Cuban Abdala vaccine, the massive vaccination process in the country, which began on July 29, has included 649,821 doses of this national drug.

